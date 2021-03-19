Toyota reports to US on possible bribery by Thai subsidiary

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor reported to U.S. authorities about possible violations of anti-bribery laws by a subsidiary in Thailand, the company said in its prospectus disclosed for bond issuance.

The automaker reported to the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in April last year and has worked with investigators, but has not disclosed details of the probe.

"We take the allegations seriously and strive to ensure that business practices comply with all appropriate government regulations," Toyota said on Friday.

The U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act bans bribery of foreign civil servants. The law can impose criminal punishment for bribery outside the U.S. for companies or individuals involved with the U.S.

There have been bribery cases across Asia and Europe previously uncovered by U.S. authorities. In 2016, the justice department revealed bribes made by a major Netherland telecom to an Uzbek civil servant.

The department has worked with investigative authorities in about 20 countries on the 2016 case.