ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota reports to US on possible bribery by Thai subsidiary

Japanese automaker takes allegations 'seriously' enough to contact Washington

Toyota Thailand is the Japanese company's regional production hub. (Photo by Nozomu Ogawa)
Nikkei staff writers | North America

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor reported to U.S. authorities about possible violations of anti-bribery laws by a subsidiary in Thailand, the company said in its prospectus disclosed for bond issuance.

The automaker reported to the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in April last year and has worked with investigators, but has not disclosed details of the probe.

"We take the allegations seriously and strive to ensure that business practices comply with all appropriate government regulations," Toyota said on Friday.

The U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act bans bribery of foreign civil servants. The law can impose criminal punishment for bribery outside the U.S. for companies or individuals involved with the U.S.

There have been bribery cases across Asia and Europe previously uncovered by U.S. authorities. In 2016, the justice department revealed bribes made by a major Netherland telecom to an Uzbek civil servant.

The department has worked with investigative authorities in about 20 countries on the 2016 case. 

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more