ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota returns as globe's top automaker after 5 years

Japanese group sold 10.4m vehicles in 2020 thanks to China and US drivers

China's success against the coronavirus and Americans' affinity for SUVs helped make Toyota No. 1.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota has overtaken Volkswagen to become the world's bestselling carmaker, the first time the Japanese automaker has taken the mantle in five years, thanks to strong sales in China and the U.S.

Toyota announced on Thursday that it sold 9.52 million new vehicles in 2020, down 11.3% from the previous year. The Japanese carmaker said when it combines sales of Subaru, which became an equity-method affiliate in 2020, the number reached 10.4 million units.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, Toyota's group sales fell by almost half last April, compared to a year earlier. But the company then managed a rapid sales recovery, particularly in China, which quickly recovered from COVID after a strict lockdown.

Toyota sold 987,700 cars in December, up 8.9% from the previous year and the most ever for the month. In North America, sales began a sharp recovery in May thanks to the popularity of SUVs.

Toyota in 2020 produced 9.21 million vehicles, down 14.1%. In Japan, Toyota built 2.92 million cars, including Lexus models, a 14.4% drop.

Toyota has long held to its goal of producing 3 million vehicles in Japan every year, a target meant to maintain the domestic supply chain, employment and suppliers. The automaker told Nikkei that "it has managed to maintain about 3 million units and was able to maintain" its supply chain.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close