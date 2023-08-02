Toyota's record profits clouded by signs of overseas slowdown

NAGOYA, Japan -- Although strong sales of hybrid and luxury vehicles boosted Toyota Motor's net profit to an all-time quarterly high in the three months through June, the automaker is showing signs of losing momentum in markets beyond Japan where electric vehicles are gaining ground.

The company sold a total of 2.53 million vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brands, up 8% on the year, according to earnings reported Tuesday. Sales of hybrids rose 26% to around 800,000, accounting for only about a third of the total but contributing more than 80% of volume growth.