ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Toyota's record profits clouded by signs of overseas slowdown

Hybrids drive solid growth in Japan, but Chinese consumers favor rival EVs

Hybrid models like the Prius accounted for most of Toyota Motor's growth in sales volume last quarter.   © Reuters
KAZUHIRO NOGUCHI and KYOHEI SUGA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Although strong sales of hybrid and luxury vehicles boosted Toyota Motor's net profit to an all-time quarterly high in the three months through June, the automaker is showing signs of losing momentum in markets beyond Japan where electric vehicles are gaining ground.

The company sold a total of 2.53 million vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brands, up 8% on the year, according to earnings reported Tuesday. Sales of hybrids rose 26% to around 800,000, accounting for only about a third of the total but contributing more than 80% of volume growth.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more