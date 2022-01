Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

NAGOYA, Japan/NEW YORK -- Toyota Motor's long-awaited triumph in the U.S. auto market is already threatened by American automakers' ambitious shift toward electric vehicles.

SUVs being assembled at a Toyota plant in the U.S. state of Kentucky.

Japanese carmaker can't rest on laurels as all-electric future looms

Toyota's tenuous hold on U.S. throne clouded by EV race

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30