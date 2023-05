TOKYO -- Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.58 trillion yen ($19 billion) for the current business year through next March, up 5.2% from fiscal 2022, as the new management seeks to establish a profitable business model while making the investments needed to catch up with fast-moving competitors in electric vehicles and auto software development.

The Japanese automaker on Wednesday projected operating income of 3 trillion yen, up 10.1%, and revenue of 38 trillion yen, up 2.3%.