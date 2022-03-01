TOKYO -- Toyota Motor has halted operations at all 14 of its Japanese plants due to a cyberattack on one of its suppliers.
Toyota stoppage highlights supply chain vulnerabilities
Cyberattacks on key links can shut down any manufacturer
