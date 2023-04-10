ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Toyota supplier Denso appoints new chief amid EV, software shift

Parts maker's new president to 'transform portfolio' in line with industry trends

Shinnosuke Hayashi is to take over as Denso president and chief operating officer in June. (Photo by Kyohei Suga)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's leading auto parts maker and Toyota Motor supplier Denso is appointing a new chief with experience developing software, as the nation's car industry scrambles to adapt to the rapid rise of electric vehicles and software-run vehicles.

The company, a member of the Toyota group, has picked Senior Executive and Chief Software Officer Shinnosuke Hayashi, 59, to take over as president and chief operating officer. Incumbent President Koji Arima, 65, will become chairman and remain as CEO. The changes are due to take effect after the annual shareholders' meeting in June, according to a statement released by the company on Monday.

