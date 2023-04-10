Toyota supplier Denso appoints new chief amid EV, software shift

TOKYO -- Japan's leading auto parts maker and Toyota Motor supplier Denso is appointing a new chief with experience developing software, as the nation's car industry scrambles to adapt to the rapid rise of electric vehicles and software-run vehicles.

The company, a member of the Toyota group, has picked Senior Executive and Chief Software Officer Shinnosuke Hayashi, 59, to take over as president and chief operating officer. Incumbent President Koji Arima, 65, will become chairman and remain as CEO. The changes are due to take effect after the annual shareholders' meeting in June, according to a statement released by the company on Monday.