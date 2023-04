TOKYO -- Toyota Motor's battery subsidiary will invest 100 billion yen ($746 million) to boost the affiliate's planned production capacity by more than 40%.

Securing batteries will be key to achieving Toyota's new electric vehicle production target. Under the management of newly appointed President and CEO Koji Sato, Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million EVs in 2026, 62 times the 24,000 it sold in 2022.