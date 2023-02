NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor plans to flesh out its lineup of large ultraluxury vehicles in Japan, in a bid to capture a downturn-resilient market and upgrade its brand image.

The company plans to release an SUV version of the Century luxury model focused on the Japanese market, as well as a minivan under the Lexus brand that has sold well in China. Both are likely to be priced in the mid-10 million yen range to over 20 million yen (10 million yen equals $76,300).