Automobiles

Toyota tasks Lexus chief with transition to era of clean vehicles

Akio Toyoda cites his 'own limit' in moving to support role amid rise of EVs

Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda, right, and successor Koji Sato test-drive a new Lexus electric vehicle. (Photo via Toyota YouTube channel)
MASAHISA YUZAWA and YUKIHIRO OMOTO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda's decision to step back after 14 years brings a generational shift at Japan's largest company, as the self-described "carmaker" entrusts his younger successor with the task of navigating a fast-changing industry.

Unusually, the change was announced Thursday via a news conference broadcast on the automaker's Toyota Times YouTube channel, featuring Toyoda, retiring Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada and incoming President Koji Sato. Questions from reporters were taken, but only online.

