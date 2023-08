NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor seeks to shatter its production record this year, aiming to manufacture 10.2 million vehicles globally, the Nikkei has learned, and cross the eight-figure milestone for the first time.

The carmaker has set a target to produce about 3.4 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in Japan and roughly 6.8 million units overseas, for increases of 30% and nearly 10%, respectively, from last year.