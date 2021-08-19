ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota to cut September global production by 40% from previous plan

Chip crunch and Southeast Asia's COVID outbreaks disrupt supply chains

Toyota now plans to produce 500,000 automobiles in September, down from 900,000.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor will reduce its global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, Nikkei has learned.

In its latest plans formed in July, the automaker had been aiming to build a little under 900,000 automobiles for the month, but that number has been reduced to about 500,000 units as the global chip crunch affects supply chains.

The delta outbreak across Southeast Asia has also impacted the company's procurement of auto parts.

The production cut, which will amount to about 350,000 units, will force the automaker to temporarily suspend production lines at multiple domestic factories, including its Takaoka plant in Aichi Prefecture, starting early next month. Production in North America, China and Europe will likely be scaled back by tens of thousands of units.

This will put Toyota's global production for the month well below that of last September, when demand was beginning to recover from the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic and Toyota turned out 840,000 units.

Toyota from late July to early August had already halted assembly lines at some Aichi factories, including the Tahara plant, due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, which put a strain on supply chains and made it difficult to procure parts.

