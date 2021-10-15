ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota to cut global output 15% in November due to chip shortage

Power crunch in China also hits automaker's production plan

Toyota has decided on a 15% reduction in its planned production for November but will maintain its global output target of 9 million vehicles for fiscal 2021.    © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor will cut its global auto production in November by 15% from its latest output plan, or around 150,000 vehicles, due to a shortage of semiconductors and the power crunch in China, Nikkei has learned.

The move comes after the Japanese automaker cut its production by 40% from its initial plan from September to October as the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia disrupted the supply chain for auto parts.

Toyota will maintain its global production plan for fiscal 2021 at 9 million vehicles despite the latest output cuts. The company aims to bring its production back to normal after December, but a company source expects some uncertainty to remain.

