Toyota to debut 10 EV models by 2026 under new chief Koji Sato

CEO pledges to work 'thoroughly and 'practically' toward electrification

Toyota Motor has been unimpressive in the fast-evolving industry, most notably lagging in sales of electric vehicles. (Photo by Koji Uema) 
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A week into his role, Koji Sato, the new president and CEO of Toyota Motor, made his first public speech in a livestreamed news conference on Friday afternoon, where he vowed to move with speed on addressing challenges while protecting the value of making "ever-better cars" proposed by his predecessor Akio Toyoda.

The world's top automaker has been performing unimpressively in the fast-evolving industry, most notably lagging in sales of electric vehicles. As young rivals like Tesla of the U.S. and BYD of China threaten to conquer the rapidly expanding market, Toyota's reshuffled management faces the urgent task of ramping up development in the field.

