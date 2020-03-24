ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota to halt 5 Japan plants in April as demand slows

SUVs for US and China-bound Lexus among models affected

MAYUMI HIROSAWA, Nikkei staff writer
Toyota will suspend a production line at this Lexus plant in Fukuoka Prefecture for nine days. (Photo by Shigeru Aoki)

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor said Monday that it will suspend assembly lines at five domestic group plants next month to offset the slump in offshore demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese automaker will halt seven lines starting April 3. The shutdowns are slated to last until April 15 at the longest, though the company may prolong the suspension, depending on foreign demand.

Plant workers will be advised to take paid leave. Affected offerings include the 4Runner sport utility vehicle for the North American market and China-bound Lexuses.

This decision follows plant suspensions Toyota has undertaken overseas in response to stay-at-home orders and other factors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and India. Meanwhile, the outbreak has slammed the brakes on automobile demand. Toyota faces an uncertain future on both the production and sales fronts.

Toyota will shut down one line at the Takaoka plant and two lines at the Tsutsumi plant through April 7, covering three days of operation for each. Two lines at the Tahara plant will be offline through April 14, for eight operating days. All three facilities are in Toyota's home base of central Aichi Prefecture.

One line at a Lexus plant in western Fukuoka Prefecture will halt operations from April 3 through April 15, or nine operating days. A line at group company Hino Motors' Hamura truck plant in Tokyo will be idle from April 3 to April 6, for two operating days.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media