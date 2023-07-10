Toyota to issue $1.5bn in bonds for EV, safety projects

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor is set to issue $1.5 billion in sustainability bonds on Thursday, using the money to support environmental and social projects such as developing electric vehicles and new safety technologies.

The Japanese automaker recently filed documents for the issuance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This is Toyota's first dollar-denominated offering of such bonds in two years. The company has issued sustainability bonds under the name "Woven Planet Bond" since 2021.