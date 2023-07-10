ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Toyota to issue $1.5bn in bonds for EV, safety projects

Automaker's first sustainability dollar notes in 2 years carry higher yields

Toyota Motor has issued sustainability bonds under the name "Woven Planet Bond" since 2021.   © Reuters
KAZUHIRO NOGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor is set to issue $1.5 billion in sustainability bonds on Thursday, using the money to support environmental and social projects such as developing electric vehicles and new safety technologies.

The Japanese automaker recently filed documents for the issuance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This is Toyota's first dollar-denominated offering of such bonds in two years. The company has issued sustainability bonds under the name "Woven Planet Bond" since 2021.

