Toyota to produce record 9.2m vehicles in 2021

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor expects to produce a record number of vehicles this year, a sign that the Japanese carmaker has overcome the negative impact of COVID-19 and is shooting for an aggressive expansion, Nikkei has learned.

Toyota plans to produce around 9.2 million vehicles worldwide through next December, up 17% from the previous 12 months. The figure surpasses by around 2% the number of units Toyota built in 2019, before the pandemic, and would be the most the storied Japanese automaker has ever made in a single year.

The production plan, based on sales estimates, becomes a model for similar plans at Toyota's suppliers, including nearly 40,000 domestic manufacturers.

Toyota's bullish plan could boost a big rebound among manufacturers.