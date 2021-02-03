ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota to produce record 9.2m vehicles in 2021

Auto giant embarks on bullish plan of 2% increase compared to pre-pandemic

A Toyota factory in Iwate Prefecture. The Japanese automaker expects a big boost as the world recovers from the pandemic. (Photo by Koji Uema)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor expects to produce a record number of vehicles this year, a sign that the Japanese carmaker has overcome the negative impact of COVID-19 and is shooting for an aggressive expansion, Nikkei has learned.

Toyota plans to produce around 9.2 million vehicles worldwide through next December, up 17% from the previous 12 months. The figure surpasses by around 2% the number of units Toyota built in 2019, before the pandemic, and would be the most the storied Japanese automaker has ever made in a single year.

The production plan, based on sales estimates, becomes a model for similar plans at Toyota's suppliers, including nearly 40,000 domestic manufacturers.

Toyota's bullish plan could boost a big rebound among manufacturers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more