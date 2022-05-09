MUMBAI -- Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Toyota Motor's Indian subsidiary, announced on May 7 that it will invest 48 billion rupees ($623.72 million) in decarbonization efforts in India. With the Indian government working to spread the use of electric vehicles, the company will focus on making EV parts in the southern state of Karnataka, where it already has a production facility, it said.
Automobiles
Toyota to spend $624m on EV production in India
Japanese subsidiary announces investment in line with government push