Toyota to start EV production in the U.S. in 2025

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor will start producing electric vehicles in Kentucky as early as the summer of 2025, Nikkei learned on Tuesday, as the Japanese automaker tries to capture growing demand for clean energy cars.

Toyota has already planned to open a battery plant in North Carolina by around 2025, which will allow it to make EVs entirely in the country, from the production of key components to the final assembly. It had previously said it would invest up to 870 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in Japan and the U.S. to manufacture batteries.