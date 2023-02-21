ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Toyota to start EV production in the U.S. in 2025

Japanese auto giant wants to make 1 million EVs worldwide by 2026

Toyota expects to produce about 200,000 EVs in the U.S. annually from 2026 onward. (Photo by Koji Uema)
Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor will start producing electric vehicles in Kentucky as early as the summer of 2025, Nikkei learned on Tuesday, as the Japanese automaker tries to capture growing demand for clean energy cars.

Toyota has already planned to open a battery plant in North Carolina by around 2025, which will allow it to make EVs entirely in the country, from the production of key components to the final assembly. It had previously said it would invest up to 870 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in Japan and the U.S. to manufacture batteries.

