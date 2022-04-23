ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota to use new paint removal technology to 'dress up' cars

More than 100 colors available to make older vehicles look brand new

KINTO, a Toyota group company based in Nagoya, will provide the new paint replacement service from a palette of more than 100 colors. (Photo by Kyohei Suga).
KYOHEI SUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor announced new paint removal technology that will enable the automaker to provide an added service by next year. The technology will make it possible to "dress up" cars. The body can be repainted with one of more than 100 colors chosen by the customer. The new coat also can be stripped off, allowing the original paint job to shine again, Toyota says.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close