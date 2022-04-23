Toyota to use new paint removal technology to 'dress up' cars

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor announced new paint removal technology that will enable the automaker to provide an added service by next year. The technology will make it possible to "dress up" cars. The body can be repainted with one of more than 100 colors chosen by the customer. The new coat also can be stripped off, allowing the original paint job to shine again, Toyota says.
