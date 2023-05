OSAKA -- Daihatsu Motor has found flawed data in collision safety tests affecting roughly 78,000 hybrid vehicles sold in Japan, the carmaker said Friday, marking the second such revelation at the Toyota Motor subsidiary in less than a month.

The problem affects the Daihatsu Rocky and the Toyota Raize, which Daihatsu manufactures for the parent. Both models hit the market November 2021. More than 70% of the affected vehicles were sold under the Toyota brand.