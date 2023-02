TOKYO -- Toyota motor unit Hino Motors has abandoned plans to release a compact EV bus for the Japanese market that was to be supplied by Chinese electric vehicle leader BYD, the company said.

The electric bus, dubbed the Hino Poncho Z EV, was scheduled to go on sale by March. Originally set for a spring 2022 release, the launch was first delayed to the end of fiscal 2022 due to quality issues, the company said at the time.