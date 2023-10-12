ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Vietnam EV maker VinFast absorbs lithium battery affiliate

Nasdaq-listed company drives to end reliance on Samsung and CATL

Vietnam's VinFast is absorbing sister company VinES, which is building a battery factory in the country with China's Gotion. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast said it will secure lithium batteries for its electric vehicles by absorbing VinES, a sister company under a parent firm started by Vietnam's richest man.

Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong will give 99.8% of battery maker VinES to Nasdaq-listed VinFast, which announced the deal late Wednesday. Separately, out of a pledged $1 billion donation, Vuong gave lossmaking VinFast $291 million in September, while VinES has legal capital of $270 million, U.S. securities filings show.

