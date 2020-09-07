ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Auto suppliers stuck in Mexico, foiling Trump’s US job push

A staunchly independent Honda switches gears with GM partnership

In struggle to meet EU rule, automakers turn to Tesla for credits

Honda and GM join hands to develop cars in North America

Automobiles

Vietnam automaker VinFast unveils $164k SUV to burnish brand

Luxury model goes on sale same month government slashes economic growth target

VinFast plans to produce just 500 of the luxury President SUVs. (Photos courtesy of VinFast)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast, the automaker founded by Vietnam's richest man, has unveiled an SUV for his well-to-do compatriots. Priced at $164,000, the luxury VinFast President went on sale Monday and will have a production run of just 500 vehicles, because it is "exclusively for the Vietnamese market," according to a statement from the company.

But while consumer spending is expected to bounce back in Vietnam -- one of the few markets to continue growing amid the pandemic -- given the President's hefty price tag, analysts see the SUV less as a product for domestic consumers and more as a step toward burnishing the brand.

Vietnam's national auto champion, founded by Pham Nhat Vuong as part of the sprawling Vingroup conglomerate, began rolling cars off the lot last year and has ambitions to eventually export vehicles to the U.S., Europe and Russia.

"They want to show people around the world that Vietnam can make a luxury car," Vu Tan Cong, deputy general director of Vietnam Automobile Industry and Trade Consulting, told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Nguyen Thi Van Anh, standing deputy general director of VinFast, agreed there is showcase value in the latest model. She said the SUV "is also our affirmation to the world of Vietnamese automobile production capacity."

Most passenger cars in Vietnam are assembled domestically from imported parts. VinFast is the first company to produce cars entirely in the country. It manufactures sedans and hatchbacks, as well as electric motorbikes in one of the world's biggest scooter markets.

But Dennis Lien, the Vietnam director of YCP Solidiance consultancy, questioned VinFast's decision to move into luxury vehicles so soon after launching. The President is the company's priciest model yet.

"I think the brand hasn't done a lot to really stand out from its foreign competitors since it advertises German technology and partnerships with American automakers," he told Nikkei.

The company builds its own branded cars with technology from partners including BMW and Bosch, while producing other vehicles under a General Motors license.

VinFast is making a foray into luxury vehicles the same month that Vietnam downgraded its 2020 economic growth target to between 2% and 2.5%, reflecting a decline in global trade. The previous target was 5%.

"VinFast is taking an aggressive approach and certainly using this lull in the global economy to try to make some headway to gain brand awareness," Lien said.

In the first half of the year, Vietnam's auto sales fell roughly 30% overall, while sales in the luxury segment fell 10%, according to Rong Viet Securities. The Southeast Asian country shut down the economy for several weeks in April amid a surge in coronavirus infections. After three months of no new cases, the virus returned on a smaller scale in July.

With just a handful of cases now being reported each day nationwide, Rong Viet auto sector analyst Hoang Bui expects consumption will rebound in the second half of 2020. Middle-class Vietnamese will not spend as much while their incomes are constrained, but there remains a portion of buyers in the luxury car market who are not price sensitive, he said.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close