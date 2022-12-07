Vietnam's EV maker VinFast files for U.S. IPO

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Electric vehicle maker VinFast has filed for an initial public offering in New York in a move that, if successful, would make it the only Vietnamese company listed in the U.S.

Fresh off its maiden shipment of EVs to the U.S., the new carmaker run by Vietnam's richest man said on Wednesday it hopes to list on the Nasdaq exchange with the ticker symbol VFS, with Citigroup, Credit Suisse and others to underwrite the deal. Nomura and BNP Paribas are also among the book-runners for the deal.