ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Vietnam's EV maker VinFast files for U.S. IPO

Young car company owned by country's richest man taps Citi, Nomura in listing

Vingroup's VinFast, whose EVs start at $42,000 without batteries, hopes to be the only Vietnamese company listed in the U.S. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Electric vehicle maker VinFast has filed for an initial public offering in New York in a move that, if successful, would make it the only Vietnamese company listed in the U.S.

Fresh off its maiden shipment of EVs to the U.S., the new carmaker run by Vietnam's richest man said on Wednesday it hopes to list on the Nasdaq exchange with the ticker symbol VFS, with Citigroup, Credit Suisse and others to underwrite the deal. Nomura and BNP Paribas are also among the book-runners for the deal. 

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close