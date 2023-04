HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast has debuted its cheapest electric car yet, a $23,000 model for sale in Vietnam, a market where Chinese rivals are streaming in even as motorbikes continue to rule the roads.

The electric-vehicle arm of Vingroup said late on Friday that it is "targeting the broadest range of consumers" with the VF 5 Plus SUV, which goes for about one-third the price of the company's higher-end EVs.