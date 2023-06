HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vingroup's VinFast has unveiled a two-door "mini" electric vehicle for Vietnam, where millions of drivers retain a penchant for motorbikes that can go down sidewalks and squeeze between centuries-old buildings.

The jeep-like five-seater is just 3.1 meters long, the EV maker said late on Thursday. Compact cars average more than 4 meters.