NEW YORK -- The Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast now has the third-highest market capitalization among global automakers, behind only U.S.-based Tesla and Japan's Toyota Motor.

The company's shares rose 20% in the U.S. market on Monday and its market capitalization reached $191.2 billion, according to CNBC. The company's U.S. operations have yet to get fully underway, but the EV boom there has led to a rush of purchases by individual investors.