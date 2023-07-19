Vietnam's VinFast to break ground on delayed EV factory in U.S.

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker heading for a U.S. listing via a SPAC, plans to break ground next week on a delayed factory in North Carolina.

The auto arm of Vingroup, Vietnam's biggest conglomerate, said it will begin construction on the EV plant on July 28, with a $1.2 billion incentive package from the U.S. state. VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy expressed confidence in the auto plant's future despite having to push back the start of operations by a year, to 2025.