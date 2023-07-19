ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Vietnam's VinFast to break ground on delayed EV factory in U.S.

Auto arm of Vingroup also preparing for Wall Street IPO via SPAC

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has made the U.S. the springboard for its expansion abroad, planning to break ground on a new plant in North Carolina on July 28.   © Reuters
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker heading for a U.S. listing via a SPAC, plans to break ground next week on a delayed factory in North Carolina.

The auto arm of Vingroup, Vietnam's biggest conglomerate, said it will begin construction on the EV plant on July 28, with a $1.2 billion incentive package from the U.S. state. VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy expressed confidence in the auto plant's future despite having to push back the start of operations by a year, to 2025.

