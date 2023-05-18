Vietnam's VinFast to sell EVs in ASEAN with eye on 2025 profit

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast's latest ambition is to sell electric vehicles across Southeast Asia, and it requires the Vietnamese company to cover new terrain: right-side steering.

The automaker, founded by Vietnam's richest man, will retrofit four of its EVs accordingly, VinFast said late on Wednesday from Bangkok. It did not specify which Southeast Asian countries it is targeting, but motorists in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei drive on the left side of the road, meaning steering wheels on the right side of the car are the norm.