VinFast CEO unfazed by stock volatility, sees potential in ASEAN

JAKARTA -- VinFast CEO Thuy Le on Monday shrugged off volatile movements in the Vietnamese EV maker's stock price following its Nasdaq debut, saying she believed in the company's potential, especially considering Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding electric vehicle ecosystem.

"You probably saw after [the] listing how our share price went, and I think that a lot of people were surprised," Thuy said during a panel discussion on the second day of the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit in Jakarta. The event is taking place ahead of a gathering of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries later this week.