HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast aims to build factories in India and Indonesia, while anticipating a $1.2 billion cash infusion from its founder and others as the Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle producer hopes to reach 50 markets by the end of 2024.

Vietnam-based VinFast sold 10,027 EVs in the third quarter, it also said on Thursday night, up slightly from the second quarter's 9,535, most of which went to founder Pham Nhat Vuong's taxi company.