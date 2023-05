TOKYO/NAGOYA, Japan -- For Toyota Motor, plans to join forces with Germany's Daimler Truck mark a new stage in efforts to turn around scandal-damaged subsidiary Hino Motors.

Toyota holds a 50.1% stake in Hino. But Hino no longer will be a Toyota subsidiary after it goes under a new holding company alongside Daimler-owned Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus by the end of 2024.