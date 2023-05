TOKYO -- Honda Motor has done a U-turn on Formula One racing with a return to the circuit, hoping to ride the sport's adoption of green fuels and electrification while maintaining its own U.S. brand appeal.

In what will be its fifth stint on the circuit, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday that it will start supplying power units to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team in 2026, just four years after its last appearance.