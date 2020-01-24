Citi to make room for 100 staff at new China securities unit

HONG KONG -- U.S. bank Citigroup will deploy up to 90 staff to its planned China securities unit in the first year once Beijing approves its license applicaion, three people familiar with move have told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Looking to widen its role in the $45 trillion China financial services industry, Citigroup last year sold its 33% stake in an investment banking joint venture with Orient Securities, with plans to set up its own operation focused initially on brokerage and futures trading for equities and fixed income.

Nikkei has learned that Citigroup executives will be relocated from the bank's global operations and boosted by a number of locally engaged staff, with final staff numbers firmed up after the application is submitted.

"We will keep fine tuning the plan as we proceed with application and await approval," one person familiar with the plan said. "It is about getting the balance right to ensure it complements our existing retail and institutional business in the country."

The new China securities unit will add to Citi's existing operations in the country, where China-based clients are already contributing over $1 billion a year in revenue.

Citigroup currently offers consumer and retail banking across 12 cities in the world's second largest economy, employing more than 4,000 people. For its securities unit, the third largest U.S. bank is betting on increased appetite for mainland China stocks and bonds.

Citi was among the first foreign banks to make full use of a change in Chinese rules that allowed foreign companies to take 100% ownership of financial services firms from this year.

UBS took a majority stake in its Chinese joint venture, while others including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have also applied to hold a majority stake in their Chinese joint-venture operations.

Citigroup is also considering bringing forward its regulatory application by a month or two, Nikkei has learned, although no final decision has been made.

That comes after the landmark phase one trade agreement signed between China and the U.S. earlier this month allowing U.S. firms to take full ownership of securities, funds management, and futures trading businesses sectors from April, a full eight months earlier than first planned.

Citigroup's planned securities unit will not launch investment banking business immediately, sources said, due to the cost of meeting the minimum requirement of having at employing 35 bankers. In the meantime, the investment banking business will continue to be run out of Hong Kong.

Last year, Citigroup was both joint global coordinator and joint lead manager for Alibaba's $12.9 billion secondary listing in Hong Kong, and was also among the book runners for China's first euro-denominated sovereign bond issue in 15 years.

A spokesman for Citigroup in Hong Kong said the bank continues to evaluate opportunities to further support its clients in China, but declined to comment on hiring plans for the securities unit.

While global banks have been active in China for several decades and have advised companies on deals and offered trading services, they are yet to do so through joint ventures with a Chinese partner.

Full ownership would be a final step in the opening up of the Chinese financial sector to foreign players since Chinese regulators first announced the rule changes in 2018.

UBS in December became the first foreign bank to receive China Securities Regulatory Commission approval to raise its stake in Beijing-based UBS Securities from 24.99 per cent to 51 per cent. The bank has plans to double its China investment banking head count to about 800 within four years.

Nomura Holdings is planning to focus its China operations on serving wealthy clients, institutional investors and an advisory business employing around 500 staff in total.

Goldman Sachs has made plans to double its headcount on the mainland to about 600 in five years, according to sources close to the company.

JPMorgan, which earlier this month announced plans to take additional office space in Shanghai, said China represents one of the largest opportunities in the world for the bank and its client.

The bank's CEO Jamie Dimon has said the bank is committed to carry the full force of the firm and its resources to China.