ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Banking & Finance

Daiwa to offer microloans to low-income earners in Myanmar

Japanese brokerage expands operations in emerging economy

TAIZO WADA, Nikkei staff writer
Algae is collected at a lake in Myanmar for use as fertilizer. Daiwa Securities will enter the business of microlendiing in the country to low-income people.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Daiwa Securities Group will launch microfinance services in Myanmar through a joint venture, diversifying its portfolio there to tap the growing economy.

Microfinancing is a way to lift low-income earners out of poverty by providing tiny loans to those who have no access to formal banking services so they can start their own business and become more financially independent.

The Japanese brokerage will form a joint venture with local conglomerate OK Myanmar, investing hundreds of millions of yen through investment unit Daiwa PI Partners. Daiwa will dispatch a few officials to the venture and use the microloan marketing channels of OK Myanmar.

Daiwa believes the new business will be highly profitable, given the interest rate cap of 28% in Myanmar. The company will be following in the footsteps of other Japanese players such as retail giant Aeon Group that are already on the Southeast Asian country's microfinancing scene.

The latest move is another indicator of Daiwa's stepped-up efforts in Myanmar. The Japanese group has set up a joint brokerage with a local financial institution and invested in the Yangon Stock Exchange when it opened in 2015. It also established a venture- capital fund with Japanese partner Taiyo Life Insurance this summer.

Launching the new microfinancing business will also likely attract the interest of socially conscious investors.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media