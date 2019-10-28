HSBC sheds profit target and moves away from low-return business

HONG KONG -- HSBC Holdings on Monday said it plans to shift toward higher-returning businesses such as retail banking and wealth management, as it missed third-quarter earnings estimates and was forced to abandon its profitability target amid a weakening revenue outlook.

The London-headquartered lender did not offer details on its restructuring efforts or new financial targets, only saying that it expects to update investors before its full-year earnings results in February. The Financial Times this month reported that Noel Quinn, who was named interim chief executive in August after John Flint was ousted less than 18 months in the position, could slash as many as 10,000 jobs from its 238,000-strong workforce.

While the bank's Asian business held up in the quarter, "in some parts, performance was not acceptable, principally business activities within continental Europe, the non-ring-fenced bank in the U.K., and the U.S.," Quinn said in a statement. "Our previous plans are no longer sufficient to improve performance for these businesses, given the softer outlook for revenue growth. We are therefore accelerating plans to remodel them, and move capital into higher growth and return opportunities."

The plans come as the bank is buffeted by five months of political unrest in Hong Kong, where it earns half its profit, low interest rates that hurt client activity, uncertainty from Britain's exit from the European Union and the trade war between the U.S. and China.

The performance in Hong Kong was "resilient," it said, although it increased a credit loss charge to reflect the city's economic outlook. Hong Kong has fallen into a recession and may not achieve economic growth this year, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog post on Sunday.

In an investor presentation, HSBC said too much capital was locked in Europe and the U.K., especially in the global banking and markets businesses, while its U.S. operations were generating insufficient returns. The bank said that it plans to redeploy capital away from such businesses to higher returning ones, including wealth management, retail banking and the faster-growing Asian markets.

The restructuring plans or a further revenue deterioration could result in "significant charges," the bank said. It shed its goal to achieve a return on tangible equity of more than 11% in 2020. The measure stood at 6.4% in the third-quarter, down from 11.7% three months earlier.

Adjusted profit before tax, which excluded one-off items, fell 12% in the three months ended Sept. 30 to $5.3 billion, compared with $6.1 billion in the same period last year, the bank said. That missed the $5.7 billion consensus pretax profit estimate compiled by the bank.

Profit was affected by additional compensation for overcharging fees on customers and employees' severance costs, the bank said. Revenue fell 3% to $13.4 billion due to lower client activity in its global markets business, which offers trading across asset classes in more than 60 countries.

In contrast, its commercial banking business, wealth management and private banking expanded, the bank said.

HSBC shares, which are listed in both Hong Kong and London, fell 2.8% to HK$59.90 in early afternoon trading in Hong Kong after its earnings report was released. For the year, the bank's shares are down 5.7% in Hong Kong and 5% lower in London.