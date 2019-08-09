J.C. Flowers to sell decades-old stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank

TOKYO -- J.C. Flowers will sell most of its stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank, the U.S. private equity company said Thursday, drawing the curtain on the government's vision of turning the institution into an investment bank.

Combined with shares held by CEO J. Christopher Flowers and related funds, J.C. Flowers owned 21.37% of Shinsei's outstanding shares at the end of March. It plans to unload 17.61%, or 45.62 million shares.

The price will be ironed out in late August, and the sale is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Flowers will step down from Shinsei's board afterward. Though J.C. Flowers has not announced the reason behind its decision, market watchers believe it has given up on reviving the Japanese bank.

The Japanese government is expected to become Shinsei's leading shareholder following the deal.

J.C. Flowers joined hands with Ripplewood Holdings in 2000 to purchase Shinsei's predecessor, the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, which had gone bankrupt in October 1998. J.C. Flowers played a crucial role in the bank's rehabilitation even amid criticism of being a "vulture" fund. Vulture funds typically prey on troubled companies by purchasing debt for pennies on the dollar, plundering the remaining assets, then moving on.

The Japanese government, which owned the Long-Term Credit Bank at the time, had hoped that the institution would find new life as an investment bank. But Shinsei Bank instead focused on retail operations, such as mortgages and consumer lending. It also introduced innovative services like waiving all ATM fees starting in 2001.

The bank suffered greatly over its securities investments during the 2008 global financial crisis, and ended up with a net loss for the year ended March 2009. It later tried to focus more on non-retail operations, but low interest rates continued to squeeze its balance sheets. Its earnings and stock price have yet to recover to their levels before the 2008 crisis.

In a November interview with Nikkei, Flowers said Shinsei went on the offensive before the financial crisis, but had ended up with many problems since. He also said he did not plan to hold the bank's shares forever, hinting a future sale.

Flowers had been in negotiations with a leading Taiwanese bank since last fall to sell Shinsei stock. "The scheme was basically set," a source familiar with the matter said.

Flowers had apparently been advocating for share buybacks on the Shinsei board in recent years, and told the bank of his plans to sell his shares in June.