Banking & Finance

JPMorgan and Citi beef up staff to help Japan Inc. go global

Teams in India and elsewhere to advise on managing funds internationally

AKIRA YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writer
JPMorgan Chase plans to expand its Japan corporate desk by 20% before the end of the year.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup will add more advisers in Asia to help Japanese corporations manage their money globally as they expand overseas through acquisitions.

JPMorgan will expand its corporate Japan desk roughly 20% this year from the current count of dozens. The larger staff, which will include specialists based in India, will be proficient in Japanese and work with Japanese businesses in Asia.

Citi will enlarge its Japan-focused staff by about 10% a year with the aim of capturing the growing ranks of Japanese businesses expanding operations abroad.

"It's not just major corporations -- many Japanese companies are looking to adopt global and advanced financial accounting systems," said Isao Kojima, Citi's head of treasury and trade solutions for Japan.

The increase in outbound mergers and acquisitions has led to a growing movement among Japanese companies to globalize funds management, according to Oliver Brinkmann, CEO of JPMorgan's Asia-Pacific corporate banking operations.

Needs include developing and operating cash management systems to incorporate newly formed offshore subsidiaries.

JPMorgan will also provide support for business strategies that address geopolitical risks. Japanese manufacturers are considering moving production capacity from China over trade frictions with the U.S. and rethinking supply chains ahead of Brexit, the bank says.

Bank of America began marketing its Intelligent Receivables system to Japanese businesses last year and is committing additional investment toward information technology.

"With globalization, there is a growing awareness of robotics, AI and data security," Tokyo branch manager Miwa Ohmori said.

Compared with segments affected by historically low interest rates, such as market desks, financial accounting support is seen as a stable growth business thanks to companies' appetite for globalization. Goldman Sachs is moving to acquire a banking license in Japan as part of plans to launch a high-tech cash management business.

