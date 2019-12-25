ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Banking & Finance

Japan Post execs resign en masse over elderly fraud scandal

Government set to suspend business at state-controlled financial services giant

Nikkei staff writers
Japan Post President Masatsugu Nagato and executives bow during a press conference in Tokyo on Dec. 18. (Nikkei Montage/Source photo by Kai Fujii)

TOKYO -- Japan Post Holdings, a government-controlled postal and financial services giant, will announce the resignation of three top executives over a sprawling fraud scandal affecting tens of thousands of customers, most of them elderly.

Masatsugu Nagato, president of Japan Post Holdings and who previously was an executive at Mizuho Bank and Citibank in Japan, Mitsuhiko Uehira, president of Japan Post Insurance, and Kunio Yokoyama, president of Japan Post, will all step down. The company is set to hold a press conference on Friday to formally announce the resignations.

A nomination committee will meet on Friday to look for their successors.

The mass resignation comes after an internal probe discovered wrongdoing by sales representatives trying to meet aggressive targets. Between fiscal 2014 and 2018, as many as 183,000 transactions were made in which elderly customers were talked into contracts that unnecessarily cost them extra money. Some customers were made to change contracts repeatedly for no reason, or pay repeatedly for the same service.

12,836 of the transactions are believed to have been made in violation of law or internal rules. Japan Post now faces damage claims from 45,462 customers.

Japan Post Holdings is 57% owned by the Japanese government.

The Financial Services Agency, the country's financial regulator, is expected to ban Japan Post and Japan Post Insurance from selling insurance products for three months. The two units will also be ordered to come up with measures to prevent similar frauds from happening again.

