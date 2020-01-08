ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Banking & Finance

Japan's Aozora Bank buys into Vietnamese lender

First foreign deal offers foothold in fast-growing market

YOHEI HIROSE, Nikkei staff writer
Aozora Bank faces a dim growth outlook in its home market of Japan. (Photo by Rie Ishii)

TOKYO -- Japan's Aozora Bank will take a 15% stake in a Vietnamese bank as early as April, marking its first overseas deal since changing to its current incarnation in 2001.

Aozora will buy into Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank through acquisition of existing stock and a third-party allocation of new shares, becoming the Vietnamese lender's top shareholder. The deal is expected to be worth about 15 billion yen ($139 million).

Aozora is among a number of Japanese banks turning to Southeast Asia in search of growth amid a shrinking population and ultralow interest rates at home.

Ho Chi Minh City-based Orient Commercial provides retail banking services and lending to small and midsize enterprises, with around 130 branches across Vietnam. Even as a second-tier bank, it boasts some of the fastest growth in the industry, thanks to development in rural areas fueling a growing need for capital among construction and real estate companies.

The lender's after-tax profit more than doubled in 2018 to 1.76 trillion dong ($76 million at current rates).

Aozora plans to help Orient Commercial establish risk management and compliance systems based on international standards. And they will work together on digital banking and investment banking services, as well as on providing support to Japanese companies seeking to expand into Vietnam.

The deal will be concluded once it is approved by local authorities. Aozora plans to send two directors to Orient Commercial's board and make the lender an equity-method affiliate.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media