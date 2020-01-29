ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Banking & Finance

Japan's No. 1 online bank SBI Sumishin moves toward IPO

Estimated $3.7 bn internet-only bank will be the nation's first to go public

Nikkei staff writers
SBI Sumishin Net Bank reported a recurring profit of 17.8 billion yen for the year ended March 2019.

TOKYO -- SBI Sumishin Net Bank, Japan's No. 1 digital bank, has begun looking at an initial public offering of its shares, Nikkei has learned, in a sign of a tidal shift in the banking industry as traditional banks struggle to adapt to rapid digitization of the economy.

SBI Sumishin, a 50-50 joint venture between Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and online broker SBI Holdings, is set to become the nation's first online-only bank to list its shares. SBI Sumishin hopes that the IPO will raise its profile and help further expand its market share while raising capital to further beef up its digital offerings.

SBI Sumishin's deposit balance of 5.2 trillion yen ($48 billion) pales compared to the 180 trillion yen held by the nation's largest bank, MUFG, but SBI Sumishin is growing fast. It had a mortgage loan balance of 5.4 trillion yen as of the end of September.

Analysts estimate the value of SBI Sumishin at 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion). The company reported a recurring profit of 17.8 billion yen for the year ended in March 2019, up 15%.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media