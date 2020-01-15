ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Banking & Finance

MUFG taps Deputy President Kamezawa to lead group

Japanese megabank set to enhance digital strategies

Nikkei staff writers
Hironori Kamezawa, who will assume his new post in April, has been head of the group's digital strategy since 2016.

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will appoint Deputy President Hironori Kamezawa, 58, as its new president and CEO, Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

Kamezawa graduated from the School of Mathematical Sciences at the University of Tokyo -- a rarity for a top executive at a large Japanese financial institution -- and has led the group's digital business.

MUFG hopes the new CEO will strengthen its digital business as part of its core growth strategy.

Current President Kanetsugu Mike, 63, will assume the role of deputy chairman with the right of representation. Mike will be chief of the commercial banking unit, MUFG Bank, in a clearly separate role.

Chairman Nobuyuki Hirano, 68, will continue in his current position.

Kamezawa joined then-Mitsubishi Bank in 1986, and has long experience dealing with the market department for bonds and currencies.

He moved to New York in 2014 and has been head of digital strategy at the holding company and bank since 2016.

Kamezawa is scheduled to assume his new position in April.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media