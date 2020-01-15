MUFG taps math-grad Kamezawa to lead megabank

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will appoint Deputy President Hironori Kamezawa, 58, as its new president and CEO, Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

Kamezawa graduated from the School of Mathematical Sciences at the University of Tokyo -- a rarity for a top executive at a large Japanese financial institution -- and has led the group's digital business.

Kamezawa is also unique in that he has not experienced leading the group's main banking business, MUFG Bank, before assuming the top position.

The group hopes the new CEO will strengthen its digital business as part of its core growth strategy.

Current President Kanetsugu Mike, 63, will assume the role of deputy chairman of the group with the right of representation. Mike will be chief of MUFG Bank, focusing on commercial banking, in a clearly separate role.

Chairman Nobuyuki Hirano, 68, will continue in his current position.

Kamezawa joined then-Mitsubishi Bank in 1986, and has long experience dealing with the market department for bonds and currencies.

He moved to New York in 2014 and has been head of digital strategy at the holding company and bank since 2016.

Kamezawa is scheduled to assume his new position in April.