Nomura's new CEO pick signals return to global focus

TOKYO -- Nomura Holdings' decision to tap an overseas specialist as the next president and CEO suggests that Japan's largest brokerage will amplify its fight on the global playing field as retail operations continue to struggle at home.

Nomura announced Monday that Kentaro Okuda will take over for the current cheif, Koji Nagai, starting in April, with Nagai to become board chairman.

"As the players in the financial business continue to change, I wish to speed up reforms at Nomura," Okuda said at a news conference.

Okuda had been locked in a succession race with Toshio Morita with whom he shares the title of co-chief operating officer. Okuda has mostly looked over the offshore business while Morita has overseen the domestic side. The ascension of Okuda, a fomer head of U.S. operations with a Wharton School business degree, sends an unmistakable message that Nomura is intent on expanding its overseas and coporate segments after years of an inward-looking focus on domestic operations.

Okuda, 56, joined Nomura in 1987 after earning an economics degree from Keio University in Tokyo.

Nomura promoted Okuda in 2017 to head the group's American operations. There, he swiftly cut jobs and reorganized operations to keep pace with market shifts, such as the rise of derivatives.

Okuda was called back to Japan this year to face the challenge of restructuring units in Europe and the U.S. as deputy president.

Nomura purchased assets from Lehman Brothers in 2008, but the acquisition resulted in a massive impairment loss during the fiscal year ended this past March. Trading operations acquired in the deal struggled to generate returns as well.

Thanks to favorable market conditions, the restructured U.S. and European operations returned to profitability. On Monday, Okuda relayed plans to pivot the offshore business away from securities sales, marked by high risks and high returns, and toward development and sales of financial instruments with relatively low-risk profiles. Nomura will concentrate on corporate services as well, such as support procuring funds.

Okuda will also be busy rebuilding the flagging domestic retail business, once Nomura's bread and butter.

In fiscal 2012, when Nagai first stepped in as CEO, the segment posted a profit of 100.6 billion yen (about $918 million at today's rates). The figure had fallen by half to 49.5 billion yen in fiscal 2018. For the first half ended in September, the black ink came to around 13 billion yen.

These numbers have dragged down Nomura's market value. Its market capitalization topped 3 trillion yen at one point during Nagai's tenure, but now hovers below 2 trillion yen.

One of the main hazards Okuda will face is with the tech industry. "We are competing with internet technology as well, we are gripped by a sense of crisis," Okuda said Monday.

The issues Okuda raised with the domestic business are manifold. He touched on how to leverage digital technology, as well as expanding the customer base. Nomura recently established an internet brokerage with chat app provider Line called Line Securities.

Okuda, however, has no experience in the retail segment, which is a subject of concern in some corners.

"It's the leader's responsbility to set the future direction for the company," said Okuda. "Management is done through teamwork," he said, adding that he has therefore "never had any concerns" about his lack of retail experience.