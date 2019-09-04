Popular Thai mobile payment service sets its sights on Japan

TOKYO --Thailand's widely used PromptPay smartphone payment service aims to boost the number of stores in Japan that accept it, aiming to capture the growing number of Thai visitors here.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will encourage Japanese retailers to accept PromptPay to serve more customers from Thailand. About 70% of the Southeast Asian country's population is said to have registered with the QR-code based payment service, which is supported by the Thai government.

Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos will work with Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya on the effort. A discounter in Tokyo began accepting PromptPay on a trial basis last month.