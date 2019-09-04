ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Banking & Finance

Popular Thai mobile payment service sets its sights on Japan

Megabank MUFG hopes to sign up merchants seeking to lure tourists

YUKI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer
The PromptPay service is said to be used by roughly 70% of Thailand's population.   © Reuters

TOKYO --Thailand's widely used PromptPay smartphone payment service aims to boost the number of stores in Japan that accept it, aiming to capture the growing number of Thai visitors here.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will encourage Japanese retailers to accept PromptPay to serve more customers from Thailand. About 70% of the Southeast Asian country's population is said to have registered with the QR-code based payment service, which is supported by the Thai government.

Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos will work with Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya on the effort. A discounter in Tokyo began accepting PromptPay on a trial basis last month.

