Resona names youngest president of a big Japanese financial group

TOKYO -- Resona Holdings will promote three 54-year-old directors to presidents in April, Nikkei learned on Tuesday.

Masahiro Minami will become president of the holding company. Shoichi Iwanaga will become the president of the group's core banking unit, Resona Bank, and Satoshi Fukuoka will fill the same position at Saitama Resona Bank.

Minami will be the youngest chief of one of Japan's major financial groups and Iwanaga will be the youngest boss of a core banking unit.

Resona Holdings is repositioning itself to emphasize digitization and engagement with small and mid-size companies.

Resona Holdings' current president, Kazuhiro Higashi, and Saitama Resona's current president, Kazuyoshi Ikeda, will assume the chairmanship of each company, without representative rights.

Higashi is also the current president of Resona Bank.

In contrast to Japan's mega banks, Resona has few overseas resources for generating profits. The Bank of Japan's continuous negative interest rate policy and the country's falling population are also weighing on Resona's performance, with the group facing challenges in gaining new customers and drawing income from fees.

Minami and Fukuoka came to the company from Saitama Bank, and Iwanaga from Daiwa, with both banks later merging into Resona Group. All three have experience of corporate planning, at the heart of management.

Minami currently leads Resona's omni-channel division, which aims to smoothly connect with clients via any channel, including its smartphone app and stores. Iwanaga oversees group strategy and Fukuoka is in charge of the finance division.