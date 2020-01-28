Resona to name youngest president of a big Japanese financial group

TOKYO -- Resona Holdings will promote three 54-year-old directors to presidents in April, Nikkei learned on Tuesday.

Masahiro Minami will become president of the holding company. Shoichi Iwanaga will become the president of the group's core banking unit, Resona Bank. And Satoshi Fukuoka will fill the same position at Saitama Resona Bank.

Minami will be the youngest chief of one of Japan's major financial groups, and Iwanaga will be the youngest boss of a core banking unit.

Resona Holdings is repositioning itself to emphasize digitization and engagement with small and mid-size companies.

Resona Holdings' current president, Kazuhiro Higashi, and Saitama Resona's current president, Kazuyoshi Ikeda, will assume the chairmanship of each company, without representative rights.

Higashi is also the current president of Resona Bank.