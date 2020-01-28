ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Banking & Finance

Resona to name youngest president of a big Japanese financial group

Three 54-year-olds earn promotions as finance company makes a digital push

Nikkei staff writers
Masahiro Minami will become president of Resona Holdings on April 1.

TOKYO -- Resona Holdings will promote three 54-year-old directors to presidents in April, Nikkei learned on Tuesday.

Masahiro Minami will become president of the holding company. Shoichi Iwanaga will become the president of the group's core banking unit, Resona Bank. And Satoshi Fukuoka will fill the same position at Saitama Resona Bank.

Minami will be the youngest chief of one of Japan's major financial groups, and Iwanaga will be the youngest boss of a core banking unit.

Resona Holdings is repositioning itself to emphasize digitization and engagement with small and mid-size companies.

Resona Holdings' current president, Kazuhiro Higashi, and Saitama Resona's current president, Kazuyoshi Ikeda, will assume the chairmanship of each company, without representative rights.

Higashi is also the current president of Resona Bank.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media