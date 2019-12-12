Run of dud IPOs dims Chinese bank recapitalization plans

HONG KONG -- Chinese investors are giving the country's banks the cold shoulder after a series of dud share offerings, imperiling authorities' capital-raising plans for a sector that faces a $300 billion shortfall and needs to be healthy to drive economic growth.

The underwhelming performance of this week's $4 billion share offering from Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC), Shanghai's biggest IPO this year, is the just the latest sign of festering problems in the debt-laden banking sector, which has lately seen authorities bail out several struggling lenders.

While first-day trading pops in the share prices of other types of companies have averaged 44% this year, shares in PSBC, which has the country's largest branch network, opened up less than 2% on Tuesday. The stock was trading at 5.59 yuan on Thursday afternoon compared to its issue price of 5.5 yuan.

"Bank capital raising will be a theme in 2020," said David Chin, head of investment banking for the Asia-Pacific at UBS. "Chinese authorities know the economy needs support and for that banks need to be well-capitalized. [But] recent medium-sized bank IPOs haven't exactly performed well."

The People's Bank of China, the central bank, last month labeled 13% of the nation's 4,379 lenders as "high risk" and authorities have pushed banks to raise capital. But the tepid performance of several share issues shows options for recapitalization are dwindling.

"[Chinese] banks have fairly large capital requirements but that task is being challenged by a lukewarm investor appetite to equity offerings," said Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International. "The smaller banks will be challenged."

One problem lies with the regulators themselves. Legally, bank share issues must be sold at or above book value, even though banking stocks trade at lower levels.

The top 50 Chinese lenders trade at a median price-to-book ratio of 0.9 while the biggest three banks in terms of market capitalization trade at even lower ratios.

"It's a tough sell," said one equity capital markets banker, who focuses on the greater China region. "When investors don't get blockbuster openings, they start to question the premium that such offerings demand. Something has to give."

That something is price. Shares in China Zheshang Bank, which debuted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange last month, remain below their issue price. Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank, which listed in October, is also trading below its offer price.

A series of bank failures is one reason for investors' lack of interest.

In May, the central bank and China's banking and insurance regulatory commission seized regional lender Baoshang Bank. Since then, regional lenders Bank of Jinzhou and Hengfeng Bank have also required partial bailouts.

At the same time, China's slowing economy, rising bad debts and pressure to extend credit to support the economy are only further accentuating capital needs.

"Banks can issue preference shares or convertible bonds [instead of equity]," Hong said, but he also warned that such forms of financing are better suited to large, well-known banks rather than small ones.

UBS analysts estimated in July that the Chinese lenders they monitor face a capital shortfall of 2.4 trillion yuan ($340 billion).

So far this year, Chinese companies have issued $40 billion in convertible bonds, up 80% from the 2018 total, according to data compiled by Dealogic. Another $50 billion has been raised via so-called perpetual bonds. Meanwhile, Chinese lenders have raised $9.9 billion in equity, versus $5.7 billion for all of last year, according to data from Dealogic.

Bank of Guizhou plans to IPO on Friday in Hong Kong, and raise about $800 million.