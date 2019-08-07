Singapore's 'Big 3' banks rake in record 1st-half profits

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's three largest banks reported record profits for the first six months of the year despite the city-state's floundering economy, thanks to strong overseas earnings.

The stellar performance of the "Big 3" reflects reduced dependence on the domestic economy due to the rapid overseas expansion of Singaporean companies in recent years.

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's largest bank, recorded a net profit of 3.25 billion Singapore dollars ($2.35 billion) in the first half of the year, up 12.5% from a year earlier. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. saw net profit grow 5.7% during the period, while United Overseas Bank jumped 8%.

All figures were record half-year profits.

Their bright earnings picture stands in stark contrast to Singapore's slumping economy. The country's real gross domestic product grew an anemic 0.1% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the slowest expansion since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Profit at all three banks declined in 2008, when their vulnerability to swings in the domestic economy were exposed. Since then the banks have expanded overseas, with their business portfolios in other countries becoming major sources of profit.

OCBC's Indonesian unit saw net profit surge 15% during the first half, a much larger rise than the group's overall profit growth.

Indonesia's economy has so far remained relatively unscathed by the U.S.-China trade row, growing at over 5% annually, while high policy interest rates in the country have allowed the bank to secure profit margins of around 4%.

OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien says the bank is no longer dependent on any specific market for profitability as a result of steady overseas expansion over the past 10 years.

The Big 3 earn 30% to 40% of their profits within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and countries within China's economic sphere, their main customers being the overseas units of major Singapore companies.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta says lending growth is being driven by demand for funding from Singaporean companies that buy and develop overseas real estate.

With their domestic customers earning much of their profits outside Singapore, loan assets of the Big 3 are well-buffered from economic downturns at home. The bad debt ratios of the three stood at 1.5% at the end of June, unchanged from the end of 2018.

A further weakening of the world economy, however, could deliver a blow to profitability. If this happens, DBS would review its investment plan and expenses, according to Gupta.

Earnings at all three banks for the remainder of the year will depend on how the current financial turmoil affects global markets.